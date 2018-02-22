The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses

By Ian Schwartz
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out!

The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers.

One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site.

But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?

I reached out to a guy who gets some of the best shots out there.

Richard Simonsen is along the river all the time taking amazing pictures of these magnificent creatures.

Here are some tips he gave when it comes to taking pictures of the wild horses.

He said the best time to view the horses is within two to three hours of sunrise or sunset.

“Not only does this include the 'Golden Hour,' the best warm light for photography, but it is also the time when the horses are generally quite active and are looking for a drink in the river,” he said.

Richard said if you are lucky, and there are clouds overhead, it can produce some very nice colors that will reflect off of the river. This can make for some beautiful pictures with the horse also reflecting off of the water.

“Finding the horses can be tricky as they are “wild and free” and the different bands roam over a relatively large area of the Tonto National Forest,” he said.

He said once you find a band or herd, it is possible to watch them and learn their behavior.

But one thing he stressed, is to be sure to observe these wild horse at a respectful distance!

Thanks Richard for the great tips!

  The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses

Ian Schwartz is an Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University.

Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer.

