Scottsdale students voice concerns about giving teachers guns on campus

Hundreds of students from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale walked out of class Thursday and stepped right into a national movement to convince lawmakers that something has to be done to stop school shootings, like the one in Florida last week.

"I feel like this is about every school in America," said senior Kaleigh Hockett. "When one of us gets affected, we all feel it."

Everything from background checks to banning assault rifles is sparking debate.

Thursday's discussion centered around President's Trump's recent comments about putting guns in the hands of teachers as a last line of defense.

"I honestly don't think that's a good idea," said student Anthony Levine. "We don't even pay them enough to teach us, why pay them to protect us?"

"That might be the worst idea I've ever heard," said student Ryan Rosenblatt.

James Dorer is head of security for the Scottsdale Unified School District. He's also a former police officer.

Dorer believes having an extra officer on campus is a far better option that giving a teacher a gun.

"I think if you were to talk to the vast majority of English teachers they'd say I'm not here to be a gunfighter," said Dorer. "I'm here to be a teacher, and so that's a very tough role to expect our teachers to do."

Trump is not proposing that all teachers have guns, only teachers that go through specific gun training.

His idea is supported by the NRA, which believes that having armed teachers will serve as a deterrent to criminals, who consider coming on campus.

