Phoenix police officer among 2 seriously injured in crash

A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The crash occurred near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The injured officer and a 39-year-old woman were transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department..

A second Phoenix police officer was also involved in the collision, but is in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

