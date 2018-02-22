Game changer: UofA's Trier ruled ineligible by NCAA

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier has been declared ineligible by the NCAA after testing positive for a banned substance, the university said Thursday.

According to the school, Trier was tested in late January, and the results "revealed the reappearance of a trace amount of a banned substance."

"The amount detected was miniscule by scientific standards and appears to be a remnant of a substance, which the NCAA agreed, Allonzo had unknowingly ingested in 2016," Arizona said in a statement.

Arizona is appealing the ruling.

Trier will not be in the line-up tonight when the Wildcats face Oregon St.