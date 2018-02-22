Medical marijuana testing bill passed by AZ Senate, heads to House

Right now, medical marijuana is not required to be tested for things like molds, pesticides and E.coli. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The state of Arizona now one step closer to requiring medical marijuana testing, a Senate decision Brandy Williams is thankful for.

“As a mom, I just want to improve the quality of his life," said Williams.

Her 7-year-old son Logan qualified for a medical marijuana card because of his epilepsy, and she said not only did medical cannabis stop his seizures completely but also helped his autism.

“He’s getting enough relief to where he can actually learn and thrive in a school environment,” said Williams.

But because medical marijuana is not required to be tested for things like molds, pesticides and E.coli, she’s paying out of pocket to get it tested, because that bacteria could kill Logan due to his neurological deficits.

“I feel like if they’re going to be doing this as a business that they should be held to a certain standard,” said Williams.

And that’s why Arizona state Sen. Sonny Borrelli introduced SB 1440, to require that testing that already exists in other states.

“We’re really way behind the power curve on this one,” said Borrelli.

Democrats had originally supported a provision in the bill that would’ve lowered patient card costs from the current $150 a year to only $50 a year with a $25 annual renewal, but Borrelli was able to pass the bill in the Senate keeping that $150 cost.

“If it’s mold, it shouldn’t be sold. This is a medicine let’s treat it as such,” said Borrelli.

Now the bill will need to pass by a 3/4 vote in the House to move forward. That vote is expected to happen in a few weeks.

