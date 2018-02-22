Apache Junction woman convicted of 24 counts of animal neglect

An Apache Junction woman has been convicted of 24 counts of animal neglect after a year-long investigation.

Alysha M. Cox, 24, still faces sentencing after her conviction on Feb. 8, following the police investigation that began more than 12 months ago.

The investigation began when a dog belonging to one of Cox’s neighbors was attacked by Cox’s dogs while the neighbor was walking his dog.

This incident led to an investigation of extreme animal neglect and cruelty of multiple animals at Cox’s address. Located at the residence were 14 dogs, four cats and a bird living in contaminated and filthy conditions.

In January 2017, the owner was cited for having a dog at large, no dog licenses and no kennel permit. During the investigation, police observed evidence of neglect and cruelty.

A search warrant was obtained and as a result, the residence and exterior were found to be uninhabitable.

All the neglected animals at the residence were placed into foster care at the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center pending the criminal case, where charges were filed against Cox.

During court proceedings, City Judge Richard Geiser awarded custody of all the animals from Cox’s residence to the Paws and Claws Care Center.

