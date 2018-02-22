Phoenix elementary school fundraising online to pay for on-campus officer

Principal Cindy Campton said her school didn't get the grants to help pay for the officer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix elementary school is asking the community to help them keep their on-campus police officer

Wilson Elementary School, located near 30th Street and Van Buren Street, said it doesn't have the money to keep their school resource officer.

"He's important, important to our campus, important to our community and we're not sure what to do," said Cindy Campton, the school's principal.

She said her school wasn't awarded grants to keep the officer so the money to pay him will run out in May. The schools that were awarded a state-funded grant can be found here.

She posted the news on Facebook and someone suggested that they start a GoFundMe account.

Campton said the school will lose the school resource officer unless they raise $105,000 each year for the next two years, which is when the next grant cycle comes up.

"He does a lot so we don't have to take officers off the street," said Campton.

She said he does 200 hours of law-related education, accompanies teachers to home visits and take crime-related reports.

"He's here to keep us safe and provide education to be proactive as opposed to just coming in and reacting to whatever the situation may be," Campton said.

She said the area has a high crime rate and there are a lot of transients. She believes her school needs that officer.

The GoFundMe account can be found here.

"We know he would do anything to keep us safe," said Campton.

