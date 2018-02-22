Dead dog found hanging in Phoenix

Police are investigating after a dead dog was found hanging in Phoenix.

The dog was found near 23rd Avenue and Devonshire, which is just north of Indian School.

Reports are that the male tan and brown Chihuahua was hanging from an iron fence.

The Arizona Humane Society will perform a necropsy (autopsy) on the dog.

AHS says it will require an investigation by the police to try to determine if the hanging was accidental or intentional.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.