Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigationPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
3 On Your Side
HOA radar gun bill killed
HOA radar gun bill killed
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Service dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
Service dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland last night hurt a child.More >
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland last night hurt a child.More >
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
Police ID triple-murder suspect who died after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Police ID triple-murder suspect who died after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A triple murder suspect who died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting has been identified.More >
A triple murder suspect who died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting has been identified.More >
#HobbyLobbyChallenge: Store pics go viral, employees up in arms
#HobbyLobbyChallenge: Store pics go viral, employees up in arms
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >
‘Hero’ saves girl from alleged kidnapper by pretending to be her mom
‘Hero’ saves girl from alleged kidnapper by pretending to be her mom
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >
Cops: Weapons found after teen threatens to 'shoot up' high school
Cops: Weapons found after teen threatens to 'shoot up' high school
The 17-year-old claimed his comment was a joke but the sheriff's department is taking every potential threat seriously.More >
The 17-year-old claimed his comment was a joke but the sheriff's department is taking every potential threat seriously.More >
SUSD superintendent on paid leave amid parent outcry & investigations
SUSD superintendent on paid leave amid parent outcry & investigations
The decision was announced after a five-hour meeting in closed session with district counsel.More >
The decision was announced after a five-hour meeting in closed session with district counsel.More >
Body cam video released of encounter with Mesa PD that left grandma hospitalized
Body cam video released of encounter with Mesa PD that left grandma hospitalized
The two videos were released on Wednesday but were heavily blurred to protect the woman's identity.More >
The two videos were released on Wednesday but were heavily blurred to protect the woman's identity.More >
Dead dog found hanging in Phoenix
Dead dog found hanging in Phoenix
Police are investigating after a dead dog was found hanging in Phoenix.More >
Police are investigating after a dead dog was found hanging in Phoenix.More >
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
Multiple vehicle crash closed westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa
Multiple vehicle crash closed westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa
The westbound U.S. 60 is closed between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road for a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
The westbound U.S. 60 is closed between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road for a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Attorney General files lawsuit against Scottsdale Unified and unlicensed architect
Attorney General files lawsuit against Scottsdale Unified and unlicensed architect
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit Thursday, asking a judge to halt the construction at two Scottsdale Unified schools due to concerns about legal violations and the hiring of an unlicensed architecture firm.More >
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit Thursday, asking a judge to halt the construction at two Scottsdale Unified schools due to concerns about legal violations and the hiring of an unlicensed architecture firm.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
3 On Your Side
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
VIDEO: 3 men shot and killed in west Phoenix
VIDEO: 3 men shot and killed in west Phoenix
Phoenix police say they were responding to a domestic violence call in a west Walley neighborhood when they got there they encountered an armed suspect and found three men dead.More >
RAW VIDEO 2: Mesa PD released body cam video of encounter with grandmother
RAW VIDEO 2: Mesa PD released body cam video of encounter with grandmother
The Mesa Police Department released two body camera videos that show a grandmother being taken to the ground by officers. This is the first video.More >
The Mesa Police Department released two body camera videos that show a grandmother being taken to the ground by officers. This is the first video.More >
12-year-old girl speaks after attempted kidnapping
12-year-old girl speaks after attempted kidnapping
A Good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said. (Source: KTLA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Multiple vehicle crash closes WB U.S. 60
VIDEO: Multiple vehicle crash closes WB U.S. 60
A multiple vehicle crash closed westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2EXdk4JMore >
A multiple vehicle crash closed westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2EXdk4JMore >
Foster parents speak out as teen shooting suspect appears in court
Foster parents speak out as teen shooting suspect appears in court
The couple who took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said they are devastated, furious and heartbroken. (Source: WSVN, WPLG via CNN)More >
The couple who took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said they are devastated, furious and heartbroken. (Source: WSVN, WPLG via CNN)More >