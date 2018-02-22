Local BBQ restaurant lands near top of Yelp's 'Best Places to Eat' list

Craving some tasty barbecue?

The finger-licking-good food at Little Miss BBQ has landed the restaurant in the No. 2 spot on Yelp's annual Top 100 Places To Eat list.

Little Miss BBQ was ranked behind only TKB Bakery & Deli in Indio, Calif.

Little Miss BBQ, situated in an industrial Phoenix neighborhood near the airport, is best known for its smoky ribs.

But Yelp reviewers also rave about the brisket, the pulled pork and the mouth-watering barbeque sauce.

The place is hugely popular, so Yelp users also caution that you should expect a line - and a wait.

Reviewer quotes include "melted in my mouth," "gargantuan" flavors and "perfect" brisket and cowboy beans.

All of the freshly barbecued meats are served by weight on butcher paper with onions, pickles, jalapenos and white bread.

The sausage and sides are made fresh in-house. The food is cooked using Arizona oak and pecan wood by massive offset Camelback Smokers.

Little Miss BBQ is open for lunch, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they're sold out!)

Go early, because reservations are not accepted.

Little Miss BBQ

4301 E. University Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-437-1177

www.littlemissbbq.com

https://www.facebook.com/littlemissbbq/

