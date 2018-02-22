Casa Grande PD: 14-year-old student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up the school'

The Casa Grande Police Department (CGPD) has arrested a 14-year-old male student for allegedly making threats to other students to “shoot up the school."

The incident occurred Wednesday at Cactus Middle School in Casa Grande.

CGPD was made aware of these threats late in the afternoon of February 21 after students notified school staff of the student's threats and behavior.

School staff isolated the student, made sure the school and students were safe, and immediately contacted police.

No students or staff were injured and no weapons were actually located on the juvenile or on his property.

Police continue to be in contact with the school administration, local behavioral health organizations and the juvenile’s parents.

CGPD takes reports of this nature seriously and has applied extra resources throughout the school district on Thursday.

Police say there is no current threat to any local schools, students or staff.

Police say they want to commend the students and staff of Cactus Middle School for taking prompt action. The school district sent communication regarding the incident to parents via their email distribution.

The juvenile suspect was booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday and charges of Threats and Intimidation will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.