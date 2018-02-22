Firefighters hike Camelback in memory of fallen captain

Valley firefighters hiked Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon trail in memory of Kyle Brayer, the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department captain who was shot dead while off-duty earlier this month.

One of the firefighters participating in the hike said that he felt that although the hike was difficult at times, it was necessary to honor Brayer's memory, "I wish we didn't have to, but I think it's better for us to remember Kyle. And even though sometimes it hurts,get up there, remember him and try to live the kind of life he would want you to."

According to court documents, the 34-year-old Brayer was riding on the back of a transportation golf cart with several other people heading southbound on Civic Center Plaza around 2:30 a.m. when 21-year-old Hezron Parks began driving closely and bumping the rear end of the golf cart with his vehicle.

Witnesses say they saw Parks driving the vehicle and almost striking the rear of the golf cart on numerous occasions.

Police say the golf cart then came to a stop near Stetson Drive and Civic Center Plaza, with Parks nearly striking it again.

Brayer then exited the golf cart and approached Parks who pointed a handgun out the window of his car. Parks then shot Brayer in the head.

Brayer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Parks, who initially fled the scene, later turned himself into to Phoenix Police after seeing local news reports.

Police say that Parks felt threatened by Brayer and justified in grabbing his handgun and pulling the trigger.

The family of Kyle Brayer has asked that donations made in his memory be made to the Tempe Firefighter Charities- a charity that helps the Tempe community. Information can be found here.

