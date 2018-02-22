MCSO investigating after drive-by shooting at Litchfield Park home

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning at a home near Litchfield Park.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home near Camelback and Dysart roads just before 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found bullet strikes to the outside of the home. Enriquez said a female and her two children were inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

Detectives are still investigating.

MCSO Detectives on scene of an early morning drive by shooting in Litchfield Park. Home was occupied by adult and children, no injuries pic.twitter.com/tFhC1chwc6 — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) February 22, 2018

