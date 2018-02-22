MCSO investigating after drive-by shooting at Litchfield Park home

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning at a home near Litchfield Park.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home near Camelback and Dysart roads  just before 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found bullet strikes to the outside of the home. Enriquez said a female and her two children were inside the home at the time but no one was injured. 

Detectives are still investigating. 

