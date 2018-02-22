Tusayan Route Shuttle Bus Operations to begin March 1

The National Park Service will again offer shuttle bus service between Grand Canyon National Park and the neighboring town of Tusayan in 2018.

In anticipation of large spring crowds, the route will begin service on Thursday, March 1. The Tusayan Route will run at 20-minute intervals between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily.

In 2017, visitors to the Grand Canyon reached an all-time high of more than 6 million visitors, and spring break can be one of the busiest times of the year in the park. Visitors can expect to wait an hour or more at the entrance stations between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with parking lots capable of reaching capacity as early as 11 o’clock.

The idea is that riding the shuttle from Tusayan into the park will help guests avoid entrance station lines, parking frustration, road construction and streamline their visit to the park.

In order to board the shuttle, visitors must have a valid park pass which they can purchase at the IMAX Theater, RP Stage Stop, the Canyon Plaza Resort or the Red Feather Lodge.

Shuttle buses will make the following stops in Tusayan: IMAX Theater/RP’s Stage Stop, Best Western Grand Canyon Squire Inn, The Grand Hotel and the Big E Steakhouse and Saloon, before making its way to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center.

On the service, Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Christ Lehnertz said, “We are pleased to provide this service to park visitors and local residents. Riding shuttles helps protect resources, reduces crowding on park roadways and reduces our carbon footprint. We hope visitors and residents will continue to use and enjoy the Tusayan Route this year.”

