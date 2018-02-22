St. Mary's HS cancels classes Thursday due to threat

Another threat has prompted a Valley high school to cancel classes for the day.

Saint Mary's Catholic High School in Phoenix says it has canceled classes for Thursday following a threat against a student.

This began Wednesday when school officials were made aware of an incident between two students on campus. Following that exchange, the school says a threat was made against one of the students.

The school contacted law enforcement.

Police say while they are still investigating the matter, they do not believe this was a credible threat, and say that at no point were any students in danger.

The school released the following statement:

We were made aware of an incident between two students yesterday on campus, where allegedly a threat was made against one of the students. We contacted law enforcement, and while they are still investigating the matter, they did not deem this a credible threat and at no point were students in danger. We will continue taking the situation seriously. Many students learned of the alleged threat on social media and did not attend school, which is why we decided to cancel classes for the day. Any threat of violence or physical harm is unacceptable, and we want to reassure our families that the safety of their children is our priority. Please join us in praying for the well-being and safety of everyone involved.

