SLIDESHOW: Designer dog houses to benefit AAWL

Designers came together to create and build luxury dog houses to be up for auction on Friday Feb. 23.

The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League, the states largest and oldest no-kill animal shelter.

The auction will be held at the the Designs for Dogs event at the Facings of America showroom in Scottsdale on Feb. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

