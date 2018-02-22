Gov. Ducey: Warm winter means challenging wildfire season ahead

We've had a gorgeous winter so far, but what does that mean for wildfire season?

This year’s unusually warm and dry winter is creating concern the 2018 wildfire season may start even earlier and be more active throughout the state.

In fact, there's already been some fire activity we have seen over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the State Forester briefed Governor Doug Ducey about the outlook for this year’s wildland fire season.

"Please be extra cautious this fire season," said Ducey.

He warned that this year's dry winter could make for a tough fire season ahead.

"We expect these conditions to make the fire season especially challenging," said Ducey.

"We are concerned about this fire season," said State Forester Jeff Whitney.

He asked the public to do its part in preventing fires.

"We all have a shared responsibility," Whitney said. "We encourage people to clean up their yards, do what you can in your neighborhoods, and have conversations."

Gov. Ducey said he plans to double the state's investment in fire prevention funding to $2 million.

"We will take every step possible to prepare for this fire season to protect people pets and property," he said.

Last year, more than 2,000 wildfires burned 400,000-plus acres across Arizona. Roughly, 100,000 more acres burned in 2017 than the previous year.

Of those 2,262 fires, a majority of those were human-caused.

