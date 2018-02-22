Healthy Gal Kitchen Tool Kit

Healthy Gals Kitchen Tool Kit

I get it, you’re in a rush, you don’t want to clean up after a meal, or you just don’t know where to begin when it comes to making healthy foods at home. Have no fear! I’ve found three kitchen appliances that will make you want to rush home so you can make some delicious and healthy meals!

(I’ve posted an amazon link for each item, but be sure to shop around to find the best price/ version that works for you)

1.The Instant Pot

This kitchen tool is everywhere! So many people are cooking meals in this new thingamajig called an instant pot.

Apparently you can make your crock pot meals in a fraction of the time?!

It’s true! This is a staple in my kitchen tool kit. I love to make delicious Skinny Taste recipes and Pinterest recipes. But what’s makes this pressure cooker stand out is you can make everything from chicken to popcorn to cake to hard boiled eggs… if you can dream it, you can achieve it! Haha!

What do I like to search on Pinterest to find the best recipes? Some phrases I type in the search bar are “healthy instant pot recipes” “macro friendly instant pot recipes.” And “healthy alternatives instant pot recipes.” Get creative, if you want a healthier version of Mac and cheese, give it a search! I guarantee someone has made it! With cauliflower taking over.. anything is possible!

2. NutriBullet

Most people know how to work a blender.. I get that, but the reason I love the nutribullet is minimal mess. It’s a one cup deal and I am in love with that concept. I know this handy tool has been around for a while and I’m a bit late to the party but I have some important points to make that you may enjoy!

1.This blender is so much more than just a blender, it’s kind of a way of life! Haha, I’m serious! NutriBullet has created an app that’s free whether you own one of their blenders or not and it gives you access to all of the endless healthy- healthy-ish recipes they’ve created!

2.This brings me to my next point! I say healthy-ish because sugar is sugar no matter which way you split it. So a smoothie loaded with high-calorie fruit, honey, pure maple syrup all of those great things… is still loaded with sugar. I admit it is still much better for you than drinking a milkshake but if your goal is weight loss or for any reason you’re trying to lower your sugar or calorie intake, this may not be your best bet. An equal fruit to veggie ratio is a good rule of thumb, better yet more veggies than fruit. My typical smoothie includes 50g spinach, 50g kale, 100 g blueberries, ½ a cup of almond milk, tsp turmeric, 15g Vega protein powder, 1 tbs stevia and ½ a cup of water. I try to have this or something similar about once a week.

3. Air Fryer

This thing is magic! Easy to clean, simple to operate, and my food turns out awesome every time I use it.

The air fryer is my go-to veggie cooker, besides the oven of course!

When I cook my veggies in the air fryer I follow a simple plan, I pick my favorite veggies lightly spray them with oil, season them and cook them in the air fryer at 400•F (the hottest mine goes) until they are nice a crispy, usually about 30 minutes. It’s easy to check on your food because anytime you open the door the fryer stops cooking and when you put them back in it starts again. Easy as Pie or should I say fry?!

When I am searching for air fryer recipes on Pinterest or google I use similar key words to the ones I mentioned above. I just replace instant pot with air fryer.

Then implementing these healthy hacks remember no one expects you to change your lifestyle to a raw, vegan experience or anything like that! Small changes can make a huge difference in health and achieving whatever goals you have! Try swapping a smoothie in for breakfast just two times a week and see how you feel! Or, swap a takeout night for a home cooked instant pot meal. Boom you’re a step closure to creating new habits! I certainly don’t eat the healthiest all of the time, balance is key! You’ve got this!

Thanks for reading,

