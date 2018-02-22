Thursday, February 22, 2018

Jordan Dafnis- Healthy Girls Kitchen Tool Kit

For more information Find Jordan on Instagram or Twitter Via @jdafnis.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails – Burrata with Roasted Strawberries and Watermelon and Grilled Lamb Chops with Butter Lettuce and Feta Salad

For more information, visit www.bluehoundkitchen.com/ or call (602) 258-0231.

Revitalize Weightloss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit www.fatlossphoenix.com.

iRestore

For more information, visit www.irestorelaser.com or call 888-373-7425.

Weight Loss Institute of Arizona

For more information about weight loss surgery visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855.PHX.THIN. The WLIA also has two new offices open in Glendale and East Mesa.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



