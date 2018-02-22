Thursday, Feb. 22

Phoenix Choice Career Fair

Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The career fair will be held on Thursday, February 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brixton Hotel Phoenix North at the Metrocenter.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Renewal By Andersen, San Carlos Unified School District and Sunrun.

Jobs will be available in Customer Service, Education, Healthcare, IT and Sales.

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

National Margarita Day at CRUjiente Tacos

Today is National Margarita Day and you can celebrate at CRUjiente Tacos with $5 deals on all 5 margaritas, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CRUjiente Tacos will demonstrate a couple of their unique margarita flavors and show us how you can make these from scratch at home.

Recipes:

Premier CRU Margarita

2 oz 100% Blue Agave

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz agave simple syrup mix

1 muddled orange wedge

Arcadia Margarita

2 oz 100% Blue Agave

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz agave simple syrup mix

5 cilantro leaves

2 cucumber slices

1 jalapeno slice

For more information visit: www.crutacos.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CRUtacos

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ

Phone:602-867-7777

Gracie Gold Joins Ice Den Skating Staff

The Ice Den is proud to announce that two-time U.S. Champion (2014, 2016) and Olympian (2014) Gracie Gold has joined its professional figure skating coaching staff. Gold joins the largest coaching staff in the state, with over 50 talented coaches including fellow Olympians Steven Cousins and Naomi Lang.

With the Winter Olympic Games fast-approaching, the timing of Gold's introduction to the Ice Den community couldn't be more ideal. The knowledge and experience she will share with young skaters looking to follow the same dreams is priceless.

Gold first started skating at the age of 8 years old and will teach advanced skaters of all ages at both the Ice Den Scottsdale and Ice Den Chandler. At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Gold placed fourth in the Single Ladies event and earned a Bronze Medal for her contributions to the team event. With her addition, the Ice Den continues to enhance its nationally recognized programs by offering valley skaters the opportunity to train and perform under the guidance of world class athletes who understand the conditioning, commitment and drive required to compete and the highest level.

About the Ice Den

The Ice Den Scottsdale, located on Bell Road just east of the 101 Freeway, is a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art ice skating and entertainment center and still home to the NHL's Arizona Coyotes Hockey Club who practice at the facility on a regular basis. The Ice Den is also home to a Mountainside Fitness Platinum training center, OSR Physical Therapy, an Over Easy breakfast diner, Chilly Bean Café, Divalicious women's boutique and 18 Degrees, North Scottsdale's coolest neighborhood grill.

The Ice Den Chandler, acquired in January 2014, is located on West Harrison just east of the I-10 off Ray Road. The building underwent a 4-month estimated $5 million renovation immediately upon purchase. Highlights of the renovation include two completely rebuilt ice surfaces to enhance the skating experience, as well as new flooring and lighting. In addition, guests enjoy new amenities including a Coyotes Ice Sports pro shop for hockey and figure skaters, enhanced spectator viewing areas, 18 Degrees Express, Chilly Bean Café and Ice Den Conditioning.

For more information: Website: http://coyotesice.com

9375 East Bell Road | Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 585-RINK (7465)

7225 West Harrison Street | Chandler, AZ 85226

Phone: (480) 598-9400

AAWL Designer Doghouses

A dozen professionals have been commissioned to design, build and donate a swanky pet palace to the Design for Dogs event, where the homes will be auctioned off to guests and compete for "Best in Show." Each ticket to the event comes with four wine and beer tickets, which can be redeemed with vendors at the event, including O.H.S.O. Brewery. Food will also be provided. PLUS: A puppy kissing booth!

The money raised at this event helps the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) put a roof over more than 4,500 homeless pets' heads every year. AAWL is the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter.

Design for Dogs

Arizona Animal Welfare League + Facings of America

Friday, Feb. 23, 5 to 8 p.m.

Facings of America Showroom, 16421 N. 90th St., Scottsdale

Cost: $45 for 1, $80 for 2

Tickets: https://www.designfordogs.org

For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

The Olympics and the Stock Market

The Olympics mean big business locally and abroad, with sponsors shelling out big bucks for global attention. Nancy Tengler Chief Investment Officer for Arizona Bank & Trust and Heartland Financial tells us know how these brands are performing in the stock market as well.

Nike - NKE (sneakers)

Procter & Gamble - PG (Tide)

Coca-Cola KO (coke bottle)

Toyota TM (toy car)

McDonalds MCD (Happy Meal)

For more information on Nancy Tengler: https://nancytengler.com/

Arizona Bank & Trust

2036 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 381-2090

Website: https://www.arizbank.com/

2018 Cure-A-Thon

2018 Cure A Thon will be held this Saturday at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. The goal is to raise money for brain tumor research. This is put on by students from across the valley. Last year students raised more than $200,000 with more than 3000 students in attendance.

Students Supporting Brain Tumor Research (SSBTR) was founded in 2002, shortly after three students, from the Paradise Valley School District, were diagnosed with and ultimately succumbed to brain tumors. When research pointed out that this particular disease was becoming the number one cancer killer of teenagers, a decision was made to do something about it.

The money has since been distributed to the Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix Children's Hospital, the National Brain Tumor Society, and TGen at the Award and Check Presentations in April. An amazing 93% of every dollar raised goes directly to these institutions to fund brain tumor research.

For more information: http://www.ssbtr.org/

Sat. February 24, 2017

Saguaro High School

6250 N 82nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

12pm-3pm

Gates open at 11am

The Josh Roy Band

The Josh Roy Band started in 2013. He started with an acoustic duo performance then performed with musicians such Todd Kenyon, John Burrey and Bobby Burrange. Tonight from 4 to 8 pm, the Josh Roy Band will be performing at Old Town Gringos for National Margarita Day. The band will also play 28 shows in the valley for the month of March.

For more information visit: http://joshroyband.com/

Find their music on CDBABY.com AND Spotify.

Josh Roy Band At Old Town Gringos

209 N Craftsman Ct, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Website: http://www.oldtowngringos.com/

Phone: (480) 423-3800



