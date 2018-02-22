Multiple vehicle crash closed westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa

The westbound U.S. 60 was closed between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road for a crash Thursday morning according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was a multiple vehicle crash involving possibly three vehicles. DPS said the crash occurred just before 8:15 a.m. on westbound U.S. 60 east of Gilbert Road.

Traffic was routed off at Val Vista Drive.

DPS said there are injuries involved but no specific details on the extent of injuries was immediately available.

U.S. 60 westbound has since reopened.

US 60 westbound at Greenfield: The highway is reopening. It will take a few minutes to reopen all lanes. Backup: Superstition Springs Blvd. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/iSBhJiOnyi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2018

US 60 update: A full westbound closure will be in place soon from Val Vista to Gilbert because of a crash. Consider L-202 Red Mountain or L-202 Santan as alternate routes. Only 1 lane is getting through now. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9ZABOb5nZS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2018

