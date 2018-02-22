Multiple vehicle crash closed westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
The westbound U.S. 60 was closed between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road for a crash Thursday morning according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was a multiple vehicle crash involving possibly three vehicles. DPS said the crash occurred just before 8:15 a.m. on westbound U.S. 60 east of Gilbert Road.

Traffic was routed off at Val Vista Drive.

DPS said there are injuries involved but no specific details on the extent of injuries was immediately available.

U.S. 60 westbound has since reopened.

