Designer dog houses auctioned off to benefit Arizona Animal Welfare League

Six design teams have created swanky pet palaces for the Design for Dogs event this Friday. The event is a silent auction and fundraiser for the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL).

The fancy dog houses will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the AAWL, the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter. AAWL reportedly saves more than 4,500 homeless pets every year.

[RELATED: Happy Update: All puppies adopted after 20 born on Arizona ranch]

This is the third annual Design for Dogs event and it will be held at the Facings of America showroom on Friday, Feb. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests will be able to view the over-the-top dog houses and bid on them in a silent auction. The doghouses will also compete for 'Best in Show'.

The creative designs include a Game of Thrones inspired castle, a Hobbit-hole home and a house with solar panels.

Tickets to the event include four wine and beer tickets which can be redeemed with vendors including O.H.S.O. Brewery. And of course, a puppy kissing booth!

Tickets can be purchased here for $45 for one and $80 for two.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.