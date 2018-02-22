SLIDESHOW: Annual orchid show hits Phoenix nursery

SLIDESHOW: Annual orchid show hits Phoenix nurseryPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Woman performs illegal root canal in her living room
A Los Angeles woman will serve 30 days in jail for performing a root canal, without a license, which injured a woman according to prosecutors.More >
Triple shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect in critical condition
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the west Valley. Police say three people were shot by a suspect, and that suspect is in critical condition.More >
UPDATE
Docs: Driver's BAC more than 3 times legal limit at time of deadly Scottsdale crash
Court documents revealed the driver who killed a woman and injured a man in a Scottsdale wreck last Thursday had a BAC of .254 at the time of the crash.More >
SUSD superintendent on paid leave amid parent outcry & investigations
The decision was announced after a five-hour meeting in closed session with district counsel.More >
Phoenix man destroys his AR-15s after mass shootings
After the massacres in Las Vegas and now Florida, one Valley family say they're taking stock of the guns they really need to protect themselves and are getting rid of the rest.More >
School shooting survivor knocks down 'crisis actor' claim
The attention has given him a powerful platform -- but it has also made him the subject of smear campaigns and demonstrably false conspiracy theories.More >
Police: 18-year-old Michigan student wanted to re-enact Florida shooting
Ryan Robert Debruyne has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.More >
3 On Your Side
HOA radar gun bill killed
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
Body cam video released of encounter with Mesa PD that left grandma hospitalized
The two videos were released on Wednesday but were heavily blurred to protect the woman's identity.More >
Toddler found wandering in Maricopa
A 2-year-old boy was found wandering in a Maricopa neighborhood who was supposed to be in the care of a babysitter.More >
Overland police shot pit bull, owner could be charged
June Tucker's 5 year old pit bull named, "Repo," is in an animal hospital with 2 bullet wounds. He was shot by an Overland Police Department officer near Mary Ridge Park Monday night.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 3 men shot and killed in west Phoenix
Phoenix police say they were responding to a domestic violence call in a west Walley neighborhood when they got there they encountered an armed suspect and found three men dead.More >
RAW VIDEO 2: Mesa PD released body cam video of encounter with grandmother
The Mesa Police Department released two body camera videos that show a grandmother being taken to the ground by officers. This is the first video.More >
School shooting survivor: 'I was a witness, I'm not a crisis actor'
A Florida school shooting survivor is knocking down claims of him being a "crisis actor." (Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: SUSD superintendent on paid leave
The Scottsdale Unified School District voted late Wednesday night to place its superintendent on paid administrative. This comes one week after protests from hundreds of parents and teachers.More >
Woman performs root canal in her living room
A woman who performed a root canal in her living room with no dental credentials gets 30 days in jail.(KCAL)More >
VIDEO: Multiple victims in officer-involved shooting
Phoenix fire officials say there are multiple people with gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting near 35th Avenue and Thomas.More >
