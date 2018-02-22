SLIDESHOW: Annual orchid show hits Phoenix nursery

The Desert Valley Orchid Society is holding its annual orchid show at Berridge Nurseries in April.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

The show will be on Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and will include a plant raffle. Free demonstrations will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. each day.

Berridge Nurseries is located at 4647 E. Camelback Road.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.