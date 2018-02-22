Grab the salt! Delicious recipes for National Margarita Day

Today is National Margarita Day, so that means grab some salt and get ready to try out these delicious recipes.

If you aren't in the mood to make them, check out CRUjiente Tacos near 40th Street and Camelback Road. They are offering $5 deals on all five of their margaritas all day on Feb. 22.

For more information, visit www.crutacos.com.

Recipes:

Premier CRU Margarita

2 oz 100% Blue Agave

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz agave simple syrup mix

1 muddled orange wedge

Arcadia Margarita

2 oz 100% Blue Agave

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz agave simple syrup mix

5 cilantro leaves

2 cucumber slices

1 jalapeno slice

