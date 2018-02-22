Body cam video released of encounter with Mesa PD that left grandma hospitalized

She ended up with bruises on her head, her arms and her right leg. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

The Mesa Police Department released blurred body camera video of an incident with an 84-year-old woman earlier this month that left her with bruises.

The two videos were released on Wednesday but were heavily blurred to protect the woman's identity.

Police showed up at her house on Valentine's Day because of reports of a suicidal man with a gun, who was her son.

Body camera shows police repeating over a loudspeaker that no one was in trouble and that they were there to help.

The video shows the woman coming out of the house but staying away from the officers.

"Ma'am, we need you to come out to us," one of the officers said.

It was raining at the time and she didn't appear to want to be outside.

"We can't hear you. Does your son have a gun?" an officer asked.

She said no but officers continue to ask her to come toward them so they can talk to her.

The woman does but she tries to go back in the house. Police said she wasn't following commands. The video shows an officer pulling her arm as she tries to walk away and there's a scuffle. The woman is taken to the ground.

"What are you doing!?" the woman screams.

The officers put her in handcuffs.

"You are being detained because you are not following directions," the officer said.

Police saw that she was hurt and said firefighters should look at the "bump on her head."

She ended up with bruises on her head, her arms and her right leg and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they detained the suicidal man and was transported for evaluation.

