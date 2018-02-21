Students rally across Phoenix area to support victims of Florida school shooting

From Washington DC to Tallahassee, Florida, to Arizona, students are stepping up to have a say in the country's future following another mass shooting on a school campus.

Hundreds of students from Mesa High School walked off campus Wednesday to honor the victims of Parkland, Florida.

A couple hours earlier students from Gilbert High School gathered on campus to do the same.

Madison Kelly is a senior at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale. She's also the organizer of Thursday's scheduled class walk-out that she hopes will send a message that young people can make a difference..

"I'm 18, but a lot of my peers are not, and so this is the only way to participate and involve themselves, said Kelly.

"To make a stand and show their voice, and write to legislators, and all this stuff."

Kelly is encouraged by what she sees across the country, with more and more students calling for gun reform and an open discussion on how to make our schools safer.

She gets mad when adults tell them they're wasting their time.

"You're 50 and we're 17 and we're marching and we're getting something done," said Kelly. "You cant even talk about it. We're the strongest country in the world and we can't figure it out. That's disappointing to me."

