SUSD superintendent on paid leave amid parent outcry & investigations

One week after a demonstration by hundreds of parents and teachers, the governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District voted to place Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

The decision was announced after a five-hour meeting in closed session with district counsel. Board members declined to comment. A spokeswoman for SUSD said the district would offer a statement tomorrow.

"I at this time will make a motion that, in consideration of the best interest of the district, Dr. Birdwell be placed on temporary paid administrative leave and that counsel for the district proceed as directed in executive session," said Governing Board President Barbara Perleberg.

The motion passed 5-0.

Over the past month, two top administrators have resigned amid public pressure linked to a conflict-of-interest investigation by an outside attorney and probes by the Arizona Attorney General.

The investigations were launched after complaints by parents about a construction project at Hopi Elementary and work awarded to a firm run by an unlicensed architect who had a felony conviction for stealing public funds. Emails show a concerned citizen also complained to district leadership in June about the use of a consulting firm called PGPC, which is run by the sister of Chief Financial Officer Laura Smith.

An attorney hired by the district determined Smith steered work to PGPC and said the arrangement appeared to violate state statutes on conflicts of interest. Smith submitted a letter of resignation Jan. 26.

On the same day as the large protest Feb. 13, Chief Operating Officer Louis Hartwell announced plans to resign in June. Hartwell oversaw the Hopi project and the selection of Hunt and Caraway.

The governing board voted to formally accept his resignation Wednesday night.

