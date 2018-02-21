Toddler found wandering in Maricopa

A 2-year-old boy was found wandering in a Maricopa neighborhood who was supposed to be in the care of a babysitter.

Steven Ross is the father of 2-year-old Jayden and says he is thankful his son was found alive and OK. He had been wandering the streets for nearly two hours.

Ross says he dropped his son off at a home daycare that's not too far from his home. He returned back to pick up his son less than two hours later and Jayden wasn't there. Ross says the babysitter didn't have a clue what happened.

"I completely panicked. I was scared. I was thinking the worst," Ross said.

He went searching for his son and ran into a police officer a block away who informed him that his son was found by several landscapers. Jessica Hill and her crew from Maricopa Landscaping, LLC were working when they saw Jayden wandering all by himself.

"I saw this little guy walking down the street and he was just talking and talking," Jessica said.

Jessica and the others went door-to-door to try to find his parents, they eventually called 911.

We checked in on the daycare which is run out of a home. We discovered that its not licensed with the state, which is required if there are more than 4 children in the home.

Maricopa police is investigating.

At this point, the babysitter hasn't been charged.

