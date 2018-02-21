D-backs open spring with win over the Sun Devils

Paul Goldschmidt was not in the lineup, but he was in high demand at Salt River Fields. The D-backs played their annual game against a local college, and this year it was ASU’s turn.

“It’s amazing,” said brothers Kyle and Easton Eck as they waited for autographs with Sun Devil shirts and a D-backs helmet to sign.

When asked who he was rooting for, Easton said “both!”

Christian Walker collected two hits and two RBIs for the D-backs. The Sun Devils came back with a RBI by Scott Mehan and a great catch by Gage Canning in centerfield that lead to a double play.

The D-backs pulled away to win 6-2, as expected but it was a great opportunity for the Sun Devils.

“It’s everybody’s dream,” said Taylor Lane, a Sun Devils senior.

“It’s cool to see the talent and compare the talent and see guys playing in the professional league.”

“It helps a lot,” said Drew Swift, a Sun Devils freshman. “Just playing in front of all these fans and playing the big league way. Not many other clubs get to do that like us.”

The D-backs officially open the Cactus League on Friday against the Rockies. The Sun Devils return to NCAA action against St. Mary’s.

