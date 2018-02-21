Community leaders call Murphy School District president a 'cancer,' call for resignation

Community leaders had harsh words for a president of Murphy Elementary School District as they called for his resignation on Tuesday amid a list of allegations.

"We must save the schools and the only way to do it is to get rid of the cancer that's hitting it," said Mary Rose Wilcox.

"We have a person, the head of Murphy School District who is a sexual pervert," said Earl Wilcox.

"Mr. (Richard) Polanco is a disgusting man for this community," said Eric Buckmaster, a former school board member.

Richard Polanco, Murphy School District Governing Board, showed sexually-explicit photos and pornographic videos to district employees, the leaders claim. They also said he stole a "federal USDA refrigerator milk container" and refused to let some people speak at public board meetings, which is illegal.

[READ MORE: Call for resignation of Murphy board president comes amid district's money woes]

"We need to move the school board forward again. We need to move schools forward," said Mary Rose.

Buckmaster said Polanco has threatened deportation against people who have spoken up against him.

"It's disgusting what he's done, not to just the staff members of this district but to people of this district who he has threatened," said Buckmaster.

The community leaders also blasted district superintendent Jose Diaz, as the district is more than $2 million over budget and is on track to run out of money next month.

"I am disgusted that this district is in the shape that it is in," said Buckmaster.

Polanco refused an on-camera interview Monday but commented on each allegation in an email.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.