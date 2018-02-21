Cody 'The Twirler' tries to bring a world championship back to Phoenix area

When the action on the court stops at Paradise Valley High School, the show begins. Cody Carter, known as Cody the Twirler, takes the floor between timeouts and blends his baton routine with a steady dose of dance moves and hip-hop music.

“I can do three at a time,” said Carter, a junior at PVHS. “It’s so funny. Pencils, highlighters, you name it. I’m always twirling it in class.”

Cody has qualified for the 2018 WFNBTA World Championships in Norway. He’s competed in over 68 competitions including “America’s Got Talent” as a 14-year-old.

“So many talented people in one room, to all be on the big state together was amazing,” said Carter, who twirled fire in front of Simon Cowell. “It actually started as a male sport but has become female dominated. I feel like I’m doing things a lot differently, and in a way that makes it cool and everyone views it as cool. So, I think I’m reinventing it and kind of promoting it that way.”

It’s clear that Cody is gifted. The story of how he discovered his gift is one for the history books.

“It’s actually a really funny story,” said Carter. “My parents are golf instructors and they would take me to their golf class. Instead of hitting golf balls I started twirling my 7-iron basically.”

“He was in my junior golf class,” said Debbie Carter, Cody’s mom and a golf instructor at Stonecreek Golf Club. “Since we were golf instructors we were hoping that he would be interested in golf. When he started twirling I knew what he needed to do. We got him a coach and he couldn’t stop. I knew it was something that he really wanted to do because he would be working on homework and would say, ‘I have to go twirl.'”

Debbie still thinks Cody has a nice golf swing but there’s not time for anything but twirling. He practices up to three hours a day. Cody will perform most of the AIA state basketball tournaments at ASU, GCU and Gila River Arena. He plans on trying to twirl at a major university and would like one day to perform for Cirque du Soleil.

“We didn’t think it would last,” said Jack Carter, Cody’s dad and a fellow golf instructor. I thought he would take one lesson and that would be it. He showed up to the lesson and he was already more advanced than all the people that had been doing it for a while. It just took off.”

Cody won the junior men’s two baton world championship in Italy in 2015. This year’s championships in Norway are held in March. Cody has to raise money for travel expenses, competition fees, and housing. He’s asking for financial support and is backed by the Arizona Baton Boosters Association. If you’d like to help Cody out, visit www.codythetwirler.com.

His story seems to just be getting started but it will be hard to top the day he found his gift on the golf course.

“I feel like this is what I was meant to do,” said Carter. “It’s just awesome to go out there and show everyone that.”

