PD: Scottsdale student arrested after posing with fake gun, making threat on social media

The Scottsdale Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Coronado High School student on Wednesday for making a threat on social media.

Officials said Fabian Delgado published a photo of himself holding a fake assault rifle. The photo was accompanied with the text "Don't go to school tomorrow."

It wasn't until police contacted Delgado and interviewed him that they were able to determine the gun he was holding in the photo is an air soft rifle, not an actual assault weapon.

Delgado told police that he had no real intention on hurting students or staff. He was booked into jail on a disorderly conduct charge.

School officials released this statement to parents on Wednesday:

Dear Coronado Families, I am writing to inform you about a police matter involving one of our students. The student posted an image of himself holding what appeared to be a gun on social media and made a threatening comment. Investigators have determined it was not a real firearm. Nevertheless, we take any threat of violence extremely seriously, and we are cooperating fully with Scottsdale Police. We want to thank those who brought the post to our attention and remind our community that we are constantly improving school security. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our students and staff. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. Sincerely, Chris Gilmore Principal

