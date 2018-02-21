Ahwatukee waterline to be relocated in South Mountain Freeway

Starting next week, a City of Phoenix waterline will be relocated within the footprint of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway construction in Ahwatukee.

[RELATED: South Mountain Freeway construction to ramp up in 2018]

A new, 48-inch wide pipe approximately 6,700 feet long will be installed along Liberty Lane between Desert Foothills Parkway and 24th Street.

Due to this waterline relocation, Liberty Lane will be limited to one-way traffic until June. Eastbound traffic will be maintained, while the westbound and central lanes will be closed to complete the relocation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the City of Phoenix are working with Connect 202 Partners, developer of the South Mountain Freeway, to guarantee access to schools, gyms, churches and local streets along Liberty Lane.

They are also working to make sure water access is maintained. In the case that water needs to be shut off, residents and businesses will be notified in advance.

Connecting the new water main to existing water mains along Desert Foothills Parkway and 24th Street will require those mains to be temporarily out of service. To meet the demands of high water usage during the summer, these connections will need to be finished by June.

Regular work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until May 1. After that date, hours will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m, although weekend and overnight work may be required. In these areas of construction, the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

This is one of many waterline relocations needed to complete the South Mountain Freeway.

To keep up to date with highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site az511.gov or call 511.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.