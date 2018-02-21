ADOT working with Mexico to make safer highways to Rocky Point

The Arizona Department of Transportation is lending a hand to the Mexican State of Sonora in creating safer highways leading to beaches in Puerto Peñasco.

ADOT recently sent representatives to Mexico to train first responders, the military and government officials in Sonora on traffic incident management, which advocates for quickly clearing accident scenes when necessary and providing safeguards for emergency workers.

According to ADOT, these procedures are shown to lower the number of secondary crashes that are typically worse than the initial incident.

While in Mexico, ADOT talked with Sonoran officials about the creation of a safety corridor along Mexico Route 8, a 63-mile stretch many Arizonans take to get to Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point.

According to ADOT’s website, safety corridors are “special segments of highway that have been selected for special driver education and increased highway patrol enforcement.”

“We started talking about creating a safety corridor, and leaders from both Arizona and Sonora liked the idea right away,” said Tim Lane, director of ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division. “We hope to learn from each other and make a safer environment for everyone.”

The safety corridor will be monitored by Mexican law enforcement and military officials, who will be trained by ADOT.

“This historic collaboration between ADOT and our Sonoran counterparts, including Governor Claudia Pavlovich, on the creation of the safety corridor is great for Arizona,” said Juan Ciscomani, senior adviser to Governor Doug Ducey on International and Regional Affairs and leader of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. “It's these kinds of collaborative cross-border solutions that help us ensure that our infrastructure and our region are as safe as possible.”

Other plans for the safety corridor on Mexico Route 8 include road signs in both English and Spanish and a pilot program that will have Sonora share information from that area to 511 and ADOT’s Arizona Traveler information site az511.gov.

