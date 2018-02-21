CD 8 special election: Get to know Steve Montenegro

"Music is a gift. Music is not just emotional but is a form of communication," Republican candidate for Congressional District 8 Steve Montenegro said as he described his passion for playing the piano. "It's going to the heart to someone's soul, to somebody's upbringing, to somebody's spirit. It brings people together."

Montenegro is in the midst of a grueling campaign for Congress, hoping to fill the seat vacated by Trent Franks.

[RELATED: Reports suggest GOP House hopeful Montenegro got racy texts from aide]

To break away from the chaos he sits at the piano. Within seconds, the stress begins to drift away.

"It's a getaway," he said. "It's a getaway. It certainly is for me."

Montenegro's passion for music really begins 23 years ago when he was just 13.?

[MORE: Special election for Arizona's Congressional District 8]

A pastor's son, his role in the church was to play the piano during service.

"It's worship -- classical, soft, inspirational," he said. "But mostly it's a moment of reflection and moment of personal relationship with my god."

Montenegro and his parents emigrated from El Salvador when he was just 5 years old. It wasn't always easy. Montenegro says music helped pass the time.

[RELATED: Lesko, Montenegro have raised most money for Republican primary for CD 8 seat]

He often reflects back to when his parents became citizens.

"To be able to stand next to a flag that at that age, you are promised that whatever you can dream -- if you're willing to work hard -- you can achieve," Montenegro said.

His parents' story inspires him on the long days of campaigning, reminding him why he's running for office.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.