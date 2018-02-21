Kingman man drives truck off 70-foot cliff, lands on train tracks

A Kingman man is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after driving his truck off a 70-foot cliff, crashing on the train tracks below.

It happened shortly after 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Hualapai Mountain Road and the railroad overpass near Historic Route 66.

Jesus Carlos Contreras, 43, was taken first to Kingman Regional Medical Center and then flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Police believe Contreras drove off the roadway and then across a vacant lot. His truck landed upside down on the eastbound train tracks.

Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper of the Kingman Police Department said investigators believe Contreras had been drinking. They also said he was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Train traffic was stopped in both directions for several hours while investigators worked with Burlington Northern Santa Fe officials to get the vehicle removed from the narrow canyon,” Cooper said.

Kingman is more than three hours northwest of Phoenix by car via US 93. The flight time to Las Vegas is 30 to 40 minutes.

