Police arrest teen for having gun on campus at Liberty HS in Peoria

Police have arrested another Valley teen for having a gun on school grounds.

At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, before school started, Peoria police arrested an 18-year-old male student at Liberty High School for bringing a gun onto school grounds in his vehicle.

Police received an anonymous tip, investigated the incident, and located a gun in the male’s vehicle at the school.

The teen was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.\

The student stated that it was an accident that he had brought the gun to school.

He did not make any threats to the school or to others.

The Peoria Unified School District was notified of the incident and arrest and was ensured that there was no danger to the Liberty campus.

.@PeoriaAzPS Arrest Teen for Having Gun in Vehicle at @PeoriaUnified11 Liberty High School after anonymous tip, no threats were made, no danger to students or community .... https://t.co/ovTsMFpq24 #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/wJ3a0LBDDo — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) February 21, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.