Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Fantastic Fire Department- Fire Truck Birthday Parties

www.fantasticfiredept.com or call 602-324-7100

Better Homes and Gardens – Pallet Garden Organizer

Visit www.BHG.com for more helpful tips.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa –Good Hair Rain or Shine

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Chef Lori Hashimoto– Yokohama Shumai

Hana Japanese Eatery, is at 5524 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix at www.hanajapaneseeatery.com or call 602-973-1238.

Element Cocktails with Honor Amongst Thieves

For more information, visit www.honoraz.com.

Feng Shui and the Five Elements

For more information, visit www.fsinmotion.com or call 480-648-1836.

Pinspiration- DIY Elements Crafts

For more information visit: www.pinspiration.com , or call 480-636-8010

Pinterest Interest Gal - Element Spa Treatments

For more information, visit www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram.

Arizona State Parks and Trails- The Elements in Arizona State Parks

For more information, visit www.azstateparks.com or call 602-542-1996.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



