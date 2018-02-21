HOA radar gun bill killed

Rep. Townsend's bill to regulate radar use was recently voted down and never got off the ground. (Source: 3TV)

Bernie Van Emden couldn't believe he was busted for speeding by his HOA. (Source: 3TV)

A bill that would regulate radar guns when it comes to HOAs isn't going anywhere in the state Legislature. (Source: 3TV)

State Rep. Kelly Townsend remains optimistic that her House Bill 2540 will somehow be resurrected.

“The death of House Bill 2540? What happened?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

“Okay, so it's not dead yet,” Townsend said.

Townsend authored the bill after recently seeing a 3 On Your Side report regarding gated communities that are using radar guns to fine speeders.

"Well, I think that just you doing the story has opened a lot of people's eyes to the problem at hand," Rep. Townsend said.

You may recall Bernie Van Emden told 3 On Your Side that he was shocked when he found out his HOA used a radar gun that it had purchased and busted him for driving 37 in a 35 mile an hour zone.

"When you got that letter from the HOA, what did you think?" Harper asked.

"I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard in my life," Van Emden said.

Rep. Townsend says even more ridiculous is the fact that certified police officers are not the ones operating the radar and issuing fines.

In Van Emden’s community, the radar guns are run by his own neighbors out of something called the patrol office.

James Curcio runs the patrol office and claims it's all about safety.

“How many citations do you think you've issued?” Harper asked him.

“Is it dozens or hundreds?" Harper asked.

“It's hard to say, but I'd say hundreds," Curcio replied.

But, Rep. Townsend's bill to regulate radar use was recently voted down and never got off the ground.

However, she's not letting it go, saying she may try to attach the language to a similar bill sometime in the future.

Regardless, she credits 3 On Your Side for exposing HOAs and the use of radar guns.

She also says although her bill was voted down, it has still sparked debate within HOAs.

"Yeah, the HOAs are now talking. The managers and the people who are on the boards of HOAs are now trying to decide what do we need to do to be more appropriate when it comes to speeding on private roads," she said.

If there’s an update on this measure, 3 On Your Side will let you know.

