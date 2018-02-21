New Ritz Carlton resort breaks ground in Paradise Valley

Site of new Ritz Carlton in Paradise Valley (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Rendering of new Ritz Carlton in Paradise Valley

We got our first look at the site of the Valley's newest luxury resort this week.

The $2 billion Ritz Carlton luxury resort community will be located near Scottsdale Road and Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.

It will be a 122-acre master-planned community.

The project includes a 200-room Ritz-Carlton resort that will be surrounded by single-level villas and estate homes, which will be whole-ownership, branded and fully serviced by The Ritz-Carlton. The second phase of sales is intended to be the estate homes and will be underway later this year

Officials say the plan calls for simple elegance, with stunning views and lush courtyards set to evoke the sense of a village.

The resort will feature a high-end spa and fitness center, rooms outfitted with the latest in technology, and a 400-foot-long pool, divided into four areas catering to families, couples and cabana gatherings,

The grand opening of the resort is set for late 2019.

