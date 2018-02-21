Jaime's Local Love: Mancuso's Restaurant

It was in 1969 that Agnes Mancuso had a dream to open her own Italian Fruit Ice Shop.

Her husband, Frank Mancuso, was a Quality Control Supervisor with General Electric. Her daughter, Fran, was 15 years old and in high school. Her son, Bob, was just 9 years old.

Mancuso convinced Frank to start looking for a location and they found the cutest little place on Seventh Avenue.

The dream was becoming a reality. Frank would work during the day at General Electric and help at night and on the weekends.

Soon they expanded to serving meals, starting with sandwiches and pizza. Customers started asking for dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs, and the menu kept growing.

Frank & Agnes decided to take a much-needed vacation, choosing Hawaii. On their way home, sitting on the airplane next to them was a gentleman. They started talking and he said he was coming to Scottsdale, Arizona to build a very upscale shopping center called the Borgata. He was going to start looking for very selective occupants to make sure the Borgata would flourish. He said he would be in touch within 6 months.

Mancuso's opened at the Borgata in January 1982 and had a wonderful 23 years of great business there. In April of 2005, they left the Borgata due to the renovation of the shopping center. Wishing them the best, they started looking for a new location.

They found “Mezcal” at Kierland Commons and purchased it July 1, 2005. They closed in September 2005 and began their own renovation. Bobby's was at Kierland for 10 years before making the move to downtown Phoenix.

So here they are today, continuing their dreams and expanding once more to bring Arizona their wonderful food & atmosphere. Fran Mancusco is still there most days manning the family restaurant--just like when she was a little girl. Her brother, Bobby, is part of the business as well.

Mancuso's has a loyal staff-- some with 20 years with the family-- and loyal customers as well. The new location sets up Mancuso's on the steps of the great concerts and games that come through Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Try some family favorites-- like lasagna and the meatballs-- which are still made with Agnes' recipes to this day.

Mancuso's is celebrating 49 years in the Valley this April.

Mancuso's

Located in: Collier Center

Address: 201 E Washington St #201, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Menu: mancusosrestaurant.com

Reservations: opentable.com

Phone: (480) 556-0770

email - info@mancusosrestaurant.com

FaceBook - Mancuso's Restaurant

