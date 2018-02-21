Arpaio loses appeal in lawsuit over his slip-and-fall injury

"My wife Ava is showing her love after my fall," Arpaio said in a tweet. (Source: twitter@RealSheriffJoe)

The Arizona Court of Appeals has upheld a judgment issued against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in his lawsuit over a shoulder injury he suffered five years ago when he tripped and fell outside a downtown Phoenix office building.

The court on Tuesday also rejected Arpaio's appeal of a ruling that barred an expert's testimony on his behalf.

Arpaio lost the case in September 2016 when a judge ruled he failed to show drains outside the building were dangerous.

[RELATED: Arpaio loses suit over broken shoulder suffered in 2013 fall]

The lawman contended the building's owners were negligent.

Arpaio fell as he was walking to lunch and broke his left shoulder in two spots.

[RELATED; Arpaio out of hospital after breaking shoulder]

The decision to file the lawsuit marked a reversal for Arpaio, who as an elected official normally found himself on the receiving end of countless legal complaints.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.