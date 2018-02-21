Wednesday, Feb. 21

Pat Tillman Run

The 14th Annual Pat's Run will take place Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Tempe, AZ.

Pat's Run is the signature fundraising event to support the Pat Tillman Foundation's Tillman Scholars program which unites and empowers remarkable military veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self.

This year's race theme honors Pat's legacy as an ASU Sun Devil, features an ASU-themed race shirt, and race finishers will receive the second part of the four-part Collector Series medal.

The race is more than half way sold out and people interested in participating can sign up at www.PatsRun.com.

Refugee Pop Up Market

The Global Market is a project created by Graduate Social Work students from the office of global social work at ASU. Our goal is to create collaborations between non-profit organizations and the City of Phoenix to enhance the lives of the refugee community through social innovation.

The Global Market Pop-Up Store will be open until February 28. They will be open Monday - Saturday from 10-6 and Closed Sundays.

The space was provided free of charge by Cityscape, in collaboration with the Vice-Mayor's office, ASU Social Work Graduate Students, and several local area charities. The idea is to provide a space, so refugees can sell their goods and services in order to discover the entrepreneurial spirit that drew them to the United States.

The refugees sell their goods and services directly to customers who walk into the popup store. That allows them the opportunity to experience a greater sense of satisfaction.

For more information visit: https://socialwork.asu.edu/content/global-market-pop-store

Local Love: Mancuso's Restaurant Inc

It was in 1969 that Agnes Mancuso had a dream. The dream was to open her own Italian Fruit Ice Shop. Frank Mancuso was a Quality Control Supervisor with General Electric. Bob Mancuso was 9 years old and was busy with friends and going to school. Fran Mancuso was 15 years old and was in high school trying to be a teenager. Agnes convinced Frank to start looking for a location. Finally, they settled on the cutest little place on Seventh Avenue. The dream was becoming a reality. Frank would work during the day at General Electric and help at night and on the weekends. Soon they expanded to serving meals, starting with sandwiches and pizza. Customers started asking for dishes such as Spaghetti and meatballs, and the menu kept growing. Frank & Agnes decided to take a much-needed vacation, choosing Hawaii. On their way home, sitting on the airplane next to them was a gentleman. They started talking and he said he was coming to Scottsdale, Arizona to build a very upscale shopping center called the Borgata. He was going to start looking for very selective occupants to make sure the Borgata would flourish. He said he would be in touch with us within 6 months. We opened the Borgata in January 1982 and had a wonderful 23 years of great business. They met many wonderful customers that soon became friends and still follow them where ever they go today. In April of 2005, they left the Borgata due to the renovation of the shopping center. Westcor had plans to tear the front building down to bring in a new venue. Wishing them the best, they started looking for a new location. They found "Mezcal" at Kierland Commons and purchased it July 1, 2005. They closed in September 2005 and began their own renovation. Bobby's was at Kierland for 10 years before making the move to downtown Phoenix. So here they are today, continuing their dreams and expanding once more to bring Arizona their wonderful food & atmosphere.

For more information visit: https://www.mancusosrestaurant.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mancusos-Restaurant-100719211306/

Mancuso's Restaurant

201 E Washington Street Suite 201

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (480) 556-0770

Concierge Key Health App

Say goodbye to long lines and having to fill out endless paperwork when you go to the doctor. Thanks to a new app, for your next appointment, you'll go to the front of the line! You'll be able to get in the door and in front of your doc within minutes, much like a fast pass. The price tag on this luxury concierge doctor service, about $5,000. How does it work and is it worth the price tag?

You can either purchase an Individual Annual Membership ($3,000), or a Family Annual Membership ($5,000) which includes an extension of all CONCIERGE KEY benefits to all direct family members under 26 years of age. Due to higher than expected initial demand, membership positions will be limited.

Initial launch of this innovative subscription service will take place in Phoenix, Orange County, Calif., and New York City. All three markets were chosen due to their demographic profile and bias toward concierge services in other fields. Additional cities will follow throughout 2018.

To sign up and become a member, download the app in the Apple App Store, then select "SIGN UP": https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/conciergekey/id1290658620?mt=8

For more information, please visit www.conciergekeyhealth.com

Camelback Dermatology & Skin Surgery

4512 N. 40th St, Phoenix

Phone: (602) 954-7546

Website: http://www.camelbackderm.com/

Scottsdale Fashion Week

Opening night of SFW will showcase looks by Contessa LA with a runway show taking place Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale located at 4725 N Scottsdale Rd. Contessa LA has been featured in top fashion magazines including Vanity Fair, L'Officiel, Essence, Prestige International Magazine and more. The brand's main focus is to make women feel confident by outfitting them with luxurious fashion pieces that accentuate the beauty of the female figure.

On Friday, February 23, the fashion festivities continue with Splash into Beauty, a poolside beauty exposition at W Scottsdale's WET Pool Deck featuring local and national beauty brands. The event takes place from 12 to 5 p.m. Later that evening, guests will be treated to Splash into Swim, a luxury swimwear runway show featuring looks by Trina Turk, Mr. Turk, Salty Mermaid, Montce Swim and W Store, presenting designs by Vitamin A, Luli Fama and TravisMathew. Doors open at 8 p.m. W Scottsdale is located at 7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale.

On Saturday, internationally renowned designers Trina Turk and Mr. Turk will showcase their latest ready-to-wear collections and host a pop-up shop where attendees will have the opportunity to purchase some of the looks featured on the runway. The shop will be open prior to and after the runway show. Trina Turk's clothing has been worn by many celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Viola Davis and Carrie Underwood, to name a few. The festivities will take place at Mountain Shadows Resort, located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, SFW will come to a close with the Fashion-A-Bowl after party, taking place at Skylanes, located at 7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale. Doors open at 9 p.m.

VIP and general admission tickets are now on sale. These are 21+ events.

To learn more about and tickets, please visit www.ScottsdaleFashionWeek.com.

Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Phoenix

It's a typical night out with friends: grab a bite, have some laughs, throw some axes. At least, that's the vision of Corey Deasy, founder of the Phoenix/Tempe area's first axe-throwing venue. At Deasy's LumberjAxes, set to open in mid-February, groups of friends, family members and co-workers will get the chance to try their hand at the edgy entertainment phenomenon.

Competitive axe-throwing venues first hit the scene in Canada a decade ago. In the last few years, the trend has gained momentum, with 50 axe-throwing clubs now open in Canada and the U.S., and more on the way. As Phoenix/Tempe's first such venue, LumberjAxes aims to create the ultimate axe-throwing experience.

LumberjAxes welcomes visitors of all experience levels, from old hands to newbies encountering their inner lumberjacks for the first time. Experts will be on hand before each session to provide instruction on proper technique and safety.

In order to book, groups must include at least six people on weekdays and at least eight on weekends. The space will accommodate up to 100 people for parties and corporate events. All participants must be at least 18 years old.

The cost for group sessions will be $35 per person for a 2.5-hour block, and throwers will be able to book in advance on the website, http://axethrowingphx.com/. Walk-ins, which will be available at limited times and only on specific days of the week, will be offered at a cost of $20 per person per hour. For an additional $5, throwers will be able to switch up their weaponry to try their hand at ninja stars, knives, cards and Batman batarangs.

3109 S. Fair Ln., Tempe, AZ, 85282.

Wed.-Sun. 11:00-11:00. $35 per person.

Phone: (623) 738-4462

Website: http://axethrowingphx.com/

Camelot Homes: White Horse

White Horse, an iconic new North Scottsdale community representing the pinnacle of Camelot’s 45+ years’ experience building luxury homes in the Valley. These light, bright and modern homes reflect a true paradigm shift in new home design. With more outdoor space than you’ ve ever imagined, and more options and flexibility than you’ve ever been offered.

A gated community with 5 stunning new single-story floorplans featuring contemporized architecture with an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living spaces. 50 half-acre lots. Homes from 4,000-6,000 sq. ft. Ideally located off Pima Rd and Los Gatos Drive, adjacent to DC Ranch.

For more information: http://www.camelothomes.com/community/white-horse/

Steve Down, The Cause Capitalist

Free 1HR Workshop

How to join The Cause Revolution

How to turn your business into a cause business

How to invest into a cause company

Wednesday February 21st 2PM and 6PM

The Falls Event Center

4635 E Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ

For more information, visit these websites:

www.stevedown.com

www.evenstevens.com

www.financiallyfit.com

The Wildlife World Zoo: Llama

Llama Facts:

The llama is a South American relative of the camel, though the llama does not have a hump. These sturdy creatures are domestic animals used by the peoples of the Andes Mountains

Llamas were first domesticated and used as pack animals 4,000 to 5,000 years ago.

Llamas can be 6ft tall and weigh 280 to 450 pounds and can carry about a quarter of their body weight, so a 400-pound male llama can carry about 100 pounds on a trek of 10 to 12 miles with no problem.

In the Andes Mountains of Peru, llama fleece has been shorn and used in textiles for about 6,000 years. Llama wool is light, warm and water-repellent and their wool is used in the production of fabrics, rugs and ropes.

Llamas are hardy and well suited to harsh environments.

Llamas are smart and easy to train.

Llamas are vegetarians and have efficient digestive systems.

Here's a fun, believe it or not fact: Llama poop has almost no odor. Llama farmers refer to llama manure as "llama beans." It makes great, eco-friendly fertilizer.

Llamas live to be about 20 years old.

A baby llama is called a "cria." It's pronounced KREE-uh. Mama llamas usually only have one baby at a time. Llama twins are incredibly rare. Pregnancy lasts for about 350 days--nearly a full year. Crias weigh 20 to 35 pounds at birth and can start running with the herd the same day they are born

Life span of llamas is between 20 and 30 years.

Llamas come in a range of solid and spotted colors including black, gray, beige, brown, red and white.

Llamas are social animals and prefer to live with other llamas or herd animals.

A group of llamas is called a herd.

Llamas don't bite. They spit when they're agitated, but that's mostly at each other

They have excellent sense of sight, smell and hearing, which are used for detection of potential danger.

Llamas have inherited fear of coyote, mountain lions and other dog-like animals. Some llamas are used as "guards" of the sheep because they quickly alert and protect the herd when they spot a predator.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

