Gilbert PD: Horse shot and killed; police looking for perpetrator

Gilbert police are investigating after a horse was shot and killed.

It happened in January near Greenfield and Pecos roads in Gilbert.

On Wednesday, the Gilbert Police Dept. issued a tweet about the incident.

They said the owners found "Susie" the horse with an injury on her side.

“Police were notified about injuries to the horse on January 16th, but the owner believed the incident may have happened on January 13th,” said Gilbert Police Sgt. Darrell Krueger.

After further examination, it was revealed that injury was a gunshot wound according to the department's tweet.

"The horse died as a result of wounds sustained after it was shot," said Sgt. Krueger.

Sgt. Krueger said there have been no similar reports and the police have not identified a suspect.

The Gilbert Police are looking for more evidence or information.

Anyone with leads is encouraged to call Detective Potter at 480-645-7470. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

