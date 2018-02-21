MCSO searching for body after fatal boating accident in Canyon Lake

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office dive team is searching for the body of a man who was last seen on Monday kayaking in Canyon Lake.

MCSO said the accident happened Monday afternoon when the victim, identified as Omar Linares, was kayaking with friends at Canyon Lake. The group left the boat ramp area and headed toward the area of Beer Can Point.

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO, as the group was paddling through the channel, Linares capsized his kayak and fell into the water. The wind and rough water pushed both of Linares's friends through the channel and away from him.

Enriquez said a passing boat gave the two friends a ride back to where they last saw Linares but they could not find him. The friends left Linares's kayak to mark the area and returned to the boat ramp and called MCSO for help.

MCSO searched the area with sonar but said the results were negative. Enriquez said the MCSO dive team has been out everyday and have not yet recovered Linares's body.

MCSO has been in contact with the family and say they are doing everything they can to recover the body.

MCSO Dive Team continues search efforts to recover the body of a person, in fatal kayaking accident at Canyon Lake from 2/19/18. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) February 21, 2018

