Peoria firefighter awarded Medal of Valor for bravery during house fire

It is the highest award a first responder can earn. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Engineer Stephen Gunn received the National Medal of Valor from President Donald Trump. (Source: White House)

A Peoria firefighter was honored with the National Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump for his bravery during a house fire in 2016.

Engineer Stephen Gunn was awarded the "Public Safety Medal of Valor" by President Trump at the White House yesterday. It is the highest award a first responder can earn.

In April of 2017, Gunn along with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department responded to a house fire near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Arriving crews found a working house fire that was started by a suspect who broke into the home and used a blow torch to set the place on fire with people inside.

Gunn didn't hesitate as he entered the burning home, managing to save one of the victims.

"For nearly 40 seconds, firefighter Gunn worked inside the blaze, helmet melting, turnouts blackening and skin burning," spokesman Tim Eiden said in a statement.

Gunn was later treated for burns but returned on his next shift.

Last year, Gunn was also named United Firefight of the Year at an award ceremony.

