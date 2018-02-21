Docs: Driver's BAC more than 3 times legal limit at time of deadly Scottsdale crash

The passenger, 34-year-old Jessica Bailey died in the hospital and the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Michael Edwards remains in the hospital as a result of his injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Court documents revealed the driver who killed a woman and injured a man in a Scottsdale wreck last Thursday had a BAC of .254 at the time of the crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/MCSO)

Court documents revealed the driver who killed a woman and injured a man in a Scottsdale wreck last Thursday had a BAC of .254 at the time of the crash.

Frederick MacArthur, 33, was traveling eastbound on McKellips Road near Hayden when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The passenger, 34-year-old Jessica Bailey died in the hospital and the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Michael Edwards remains in the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Court documents said MacArthur suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested once released from the hospital.

When officers interviewed MacArthur, he admitted to drinking on the evening prior to the crash and the morning of. He told officers he "got really drunk."

The hospital's trauma blood draw results for MacArthur showed a BAC of .254 percent. Court documents said a breathalyzer test was also performed and resulted in a reading of .145 percent.

He is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault. MacArthur's bond is set at $100,000 and he is expected in court on Feb. 26.

