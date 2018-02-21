Shirt design revealed for the 14th Annual Pat's Run in Tempe

Starting line at the 13th Annual Pat's Run in Tempe on April 22, 2017. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Pat Tillman Foundation revealed the design of the race shirts for the 14th Annual Pat's Run Wednesday morning after a vote was put to the public to design the 2018 race shirt.

Pat's Run is the signature fundraising event to support the Pat Tillman Foundation's Tillman Scholars program which provides college scholarships to military veterans and their spouses.

This year the race's theme is focused on Tillman's legacy as an ASU Sun Devil. The race t-shirts are ASU-themed and race finishers will receive the second part of the four-part collector series medal representing race years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Pat's Run will take place on Saturday, April 21 in Tempe. The run is a 4.2 mile route that runs through the streets of Tempe and ends at the 42-yard line on Frank Kush Field and Sun Devil Stadium.

Tillman, who wore number 42 for the Sun Devil's football team, lead the team to the 1997 Rose Bowl after an undefeated season and left a pro football career with the Arizona Cardinals to serve our country after 9/11.

“Pat knew his purpose in life,” Dave McGinnis, former Arizona Cardinals head coach, said. “He proudly walked away from a career in football to a greater calling.”

Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

Tillman’s family and friends started the 4.2-mile run/walk as a way to honor that legacy.

The run has grown since 2005 from about 1,000 participants to 35,000 at last year's event.

The 2018 run is already halfway sold out. Anyone interested in registering for Pat's Run can sign up at PatsRun.com.

If you can't run, there are all kinds of volunteer opportunities.

3TV and CBS 5 are proud to be the media sponsors of this fantastic event, which exemplifies what Arizona’s Family is all about.

