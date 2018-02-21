Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing case

Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing casePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting (video)
'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting (video)
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler
Tragedy struck when Jarret Vartanian was killed while working on a project at home involving a technique called fractal burning.More >
Tragedy struck when Jarret Vartanian was killed while working on a project at home involving a technique called fractal burning.More >
Friend, wife of murdered Phoenix father hope for an arrest
Friend, wife of murdered Phoenix father hope for an arrest
Allen Saka and his wife Shamz immigrated from Iraq five years ago to escape the violence of ISIS.More >
Allen Saka and his wife Shamz immigrated from Iraq five years ago to escape the violence of ISIS.More >
Husband accused of pimping wife on Craigslist
Husband accused of pimping wife on Craigslist
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
Military wife alleges abuse, coverup in the Army
Military wife alleges abuse, coverup in the Army
At a time when the public is constantly reminded to "say something" if we "see something," Kimberly feels like she's doing her part, but no one is listening.More >
At a time when the public is constantly reminded to "say something" if we "see something," Kimberly feels like she's doing her part, but no one is listening.More >
Criminal steals packages while wearing ankle monitor in Laveen
Criminal steals packages while wearing ankle monitor in Laveen
The porch pirate is already a career thief and not a good one at that.More >
The porch pirate is already a career thief and not a good one at that.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
Phoenix man destroys his AR-15s after mass shootings
Phoenix man destroys his AR-15s after mass shootings
After the massacres in Las Vegas and now Florida, one Valley family say they're taking stock of the guns they really need to protect themselves and are getting rid of the rest.More >
After the massacres in Las Vegas and now Florida, one Valley family say they're taking stock of the guns they really need to protect themselves and are getting rid of the rest.More >
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
PD: Husband, father of 4-year-old, shot and killed in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
Police: Uber Eats driver charged with killing customer
Police: Uber Eats driver charged with killing customer
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >
Faculty at Maricopa County Colleges 'shocked' by proposed policy changes
Faculty at Maricopa County Colleges 'shocked' by proposed policy changes
The changes are on the agenda for a special board meeting late Tuesday afternoon. One of the main issues is what’s called “Meet and Confer,” which establishes the working relationship between the faculty and administration.More >
The changes are on the agenda for a special board meeting late Tuesday afternoon. One of the main issues is what’s called “Meet and Confer,” which establishes the working relationship between the faculty and administration.More >
Hamilton High School hazing caseMore>>
-
Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing case
Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing case
The sole Hamilton High School student charged as an adult in the football team's hazing scandal is expected to appear in court for a settlement conference this morning.More >
The sole Hamilton High School student charged as an adult in the football team's hazing scandal is expected to appear in court for a settlement conference this morning.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Criminal cases of 2 teens charged in Hamilton HS hazing scandal now resolved
Criminal cases of 2 teens charged in Hamilton HS hazing scandal now resolved
The criminal cases against two teenagers criminally charged as a result of the Hamilton High School sex hazing scandal have been resolved in juvenile court.More >
The criminal cases against two teenagers criminally charged as a result of the Hamilton High School sex hazing scandal have been resolved in juvenile court.More >
Teen accused in Hamilton High School hazing incident heads back to court
Teen accused in Hamilton High School hazing incident heads back to court
A teen accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in the Hamilton High School hazing incident is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.More >
A teen accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in the Hamilton High School hazing incident is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Husband, father gunned down in Glendale
VIDEO: Husband, father gunned down in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Unlicensed contractors makes off with $160,000 from Phoenix couple
VIDEO: Unlicensed contractors makes off with $160,000 from Phoenix couple
A couple just bought a house in Phoenix and gave an unlicensed contractor about $160,000 for remodeling but he took off with the money.More >
VIDEO: Thief with ankle monitor steals packages from Laveen home
VIDEO: Thief with ankle monitor steals packages from Laveen home
A young man who was caught on camera stealing two packages from a Laveen home porch was wearing an ankle monitor.More >
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
VIDEO: Chandler man dies from freak accident
A Chandler man died in his garage. He was killed while trying a dangerous wood working technique called fractal burning now his widow wants others to learn that this technique is very dangerous. (January 10, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman claims Army is protecting abusive husband
VIDEO: Woman claims Army is protecting abusive husband
A woman said she had to flee to an Arizona shelter after her husband physically and emotionally abused her and the Army isn't doing anything about it.More >