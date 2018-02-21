Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing case

This settlement conference comes just days after the Maricopa County Attorney announced there would be no charges filed against school officials who may have known about the alleged hazing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The sole Hamilton High School student charged as an adult in the football team's hazing scandal is expected to appear in court for a settlement conference this morning.

Nathanial Thomas, 17, was one of three teens formerly charged in the hazing incident that rocked Hamilton High School and their football program.

Thomas is one of the final pieces in this criminal investigation and the case may come to a close today if a settlement is reached. The conference is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m.

This settlement conference comes just days after the Maricopa County Attorney announced there would be no charges filed against school officials who may have known about the alleged hazing. The attorney said there was a lack of evidence and not enough cooperation from witnesses in the case.

Attorney Bill Montgomery said in the press conference that the lack of charges does not mean that anyone with information can't come forward.

"We're not walking away from this," Montgomery said.

The Chandler Police Department will continue to take information as it comes in and the county attorney's office will continue to review the case to determine when they can move forward with criminal charges.

Police and prosecutors said Thomas and others restrained younger members of the football team and sexually assaulted them. The alleged incidents happened in the Hamilton High School locker room.

Six students have come forward thus far but prosecutors believe there may be more.

Two students were charged as minors on counts of sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping. Those teens have since had their cases resolved and the outcome of those cases has been sealed.

Thomas was charged with nine counts including aggravated assault, kidnapping and child molestation. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was released from jail last April.

The judge granted release on his $25,000 bond and he was ordered to remain under house arrest. Thomas was also ordered not to contact any of the alleged victims or suspects in the case.

