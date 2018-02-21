Grab some friends and go ax throwing at all new Tempe venue

If you are looking If you are looking for a unique twist on a Friday night out with friends, look no further thaa unique twist on a Friday night out with friends, look no further than LumberjAxes, an all-new ax-throwing venue in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you are looking for a unique twist on a Friday night out with friends, look no further than LumberjAxes, an all-new ax-throwing venue in Tempe.

Competitive ax throwing hit the scene in Canada a decade ago and in the last few years, the sport has grown with over 50 clubs now open in Canada and the U.S.

With the growing popularity, founder Corey Deasy brought the sport to the Phoenix area, aiming to create the ultimate ax-throwing experience.

Deasy specializes in innovative entertainment after opening the first ax-throwing venue in the Pittsburgh area and owning an escape-room business.

"Ax throwing amps up a party or night out and it's a fantastic team-building activity for businesses," said Deasy in a news release. "But be warned, it's addictive."

Visitors of all experiences are welcome at LumberjAxes but participants must be 18 years old. Experts are on hand before each session to provide instruction on proper technique and safety.

Groups must include at least six people on weekdays and at least eight on weekends. Staged inside an old warehouse near 48th Street and Fairmont Drive, the space will accommodate up to 100 people for parties and corporate events.

Group sessions are $35 per person for a 2.5-hour block and can be booked in advance at axethrowingphx.com. Walk-ins are welcome on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at a cost of $20 per person.

For an additional $5, throwers will be able to switch up weaponry to try their hand at ninja stars, knives, cards and Batman batarangs.

LumberJazes is a BYOB (bring your own beverage) facility and is a member of the National Axe Throwing Federation.

For more information, visit axethrowingphx.com or call 623-738-4462

