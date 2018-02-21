Grab some friends and go ax throwing at all new Tempe venue

Grab some friends and go ax throwing at all new Tempe venuePosted: Updated:
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
Military wife alleges abuse, coverup in the Army
At a time when the public is constantly reminded to "say something" if we "see something," Kimberly feels like she's doing her part, but no one is listening.More >
Friend, wife of murdered Phoenix father hope for an arrest
Allen Saka and his wife Shamz immigrated from Iraq five years ago to escape the violence of ISIS.More >
'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting (video)
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >
Docs: Driver's BAC more than 3 times legal limit at time of deadly Scottsdale crash
Court documents revealed the driver who killed a woman and injured a man in a Scottsdale wreck last Thursday had a BAC of .254 at the time of the crash.More >
Phoenix man destroys his AR-15s after mass shootings
After the massacres in Las Vegas and now Florida, one Valley family say they're taking stock of the guns they really need to protect themselves and are getting rid of the rest.More >
Husband accused of pimping wife on Craigslist
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
Criminal steals packages while wearing ankle monitor in Laveen
The porch pirate is already a career thief and not a good one at that.More >
Disney princess saves little girl’s birthday party after no one shows up
A young girl in Colorado had a rough start to her birthday after the kids she invited to her party never showed up.More >
Faculty at Maricopa County Colleges 'shocked' by proposed policy changes
The changes are on the agenda for a special board meeting late Tuesday afternoon. One of the main issues is what’s called “Meet and Confer,” which establishes the working relationship between the faculty and administration.More >
Man falls 500 feet to his death rescuing dog from cliff
Long after the fatal fall, the man’s dog continued pacing and barking on a perch, as is if to sense something was wrong.More >
VIDEO: Unlicensed contractors makes off with $160,000 from Phoenix couple
A couple just bought a house in Phoenix and gave an unlicensed contractor about $160,000 for remodeling but he took off with the money.More >
VIDEO: Husband, father gunned down in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Woman claims Army is protecting abusive husband
VIDEO: Woman claims Army is protecting abusive husband
A woman said she had to flee to an Arizona shelter after her husband physically and emotionally abused her and the Army isn't doing anything about it.More >
VIDEO: Thief with ankle monitor steals packages from Laveen home
A young man who was caught on camera stealing two packages from a Laveen home porch was wearing an ankle monitor.More >
Ahwatukee man ditches his AR-15s
An Ahwatukee man decided to destroy four of his AR-15s in response to the Florida shooting.More >
VIDEO: Police looking for clues after husband shot to death in Glendale
A husband was shot to death in his Glendale driveway after a confrontation, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Cv2VIjMore >
